A Corby man accused of robbing a taxi driver at gunpoint will face a trial later this year.

Shaun Alexander, 36, pleaded not guilty to robbery and to possession of a firearm or imitation firearm on Thursday (July 4).

Northampton Crown Court

The charges are in relation to an incident in Kensington Walk at about 1.20am on June 1. Cash to the value of between £70 and £80 was robbed from the driver.

The case was adjourned for a trial at Northampton Crown Court in the week commencing October 14.