Corby man Daniel McCue charged with production of cannabis following house fire
A Corby man is set to appear in court today (Thursday, June 29) accused of running a cannabis factory.
Daniel McCue, 35, will face magistrates over the Misuse of Drugs Act charge.
McCue, of Clarke Road, was charged following a blaze at a semi-detached home in Tanfields Grove, Corby, earlier this month.
Six fire appliances were called to the fire on Saturday, June 10, which was left with serious damage.
McCue will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court at 10am.