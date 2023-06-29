Daniel McCue is accused of running a cannabis house in Tanfields Grove, Corby

A Corby man is set to appear in court today (Thursday, June 29) accused of running a cannabis factory.

Daniel McCue, 35, will face magistrates over the Misuse of Drugs Act charge.

McCue, of Clarke Road, was charged following a blaze at a semi-detached home in Tanfields Grove, Corby, earlier this month.

Six fire appliances were called to the fire on Saturday, June 10, which was left with serious damage.