News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands

Corby man Daniel McCue charged with production of cannabis following house fire

Six fire appliances were sent to the scene
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 29th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Daniel McCue is accused of running a cannabis house in Tanfields Grove, CorbyDaniel McCue is accused of running a cannabis house in Tanfields Grove, Corby
Daniel McCue is accused of running a cannabis house in Tanfields Grove, Corby

A Corby man is set to appear in court today (Thursday, June 29) accused of running a cannabis factory.

Daniel McCue, 35, will face magistrates over the Misuse of Drugs Act charge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McCue, of Clarke Road, was charged following a blaze at a semi-detached home in Tanfields Grove, Corby, earlier this month.

Six fire appliances were called to the fire on Saturday, June 10, which was left with serious damage.

Most Popular

McCue will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court at 10am.