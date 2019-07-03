Corby man charged with weapons offences

A Corby man has been charged after an incident at a popular town centre pub.

Police were called to the Corby Candle in New Post Office Square at about 2.30am on Sunday, June 30, after reports of a man with a weapon trying to gain access to the venue.

The Corby Candle.

They arrested a man and spent the morning searching drains in the town centre.

Barry Aaron Joseph McGlone, 31, of Occupation Road in Corby, has since been charged with the possession of an imitation firearm - a BB gun - and possession of a bladed article.

McGlone was released on bail to appear at court on July 27.