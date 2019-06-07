Corby man charged with punching dog in Kettering

A man will face magistrates next month after allegedly attacking a dog in a busy Kettering street.

Police were called after an incident in Silver Street between 9.45am and 10.20am on Thursday, May 30.

Silver Street in Kettering.

A man was allegedly seen punching and kicking a dog before assaulting another man and threatening his mother.

Jan Michalak, 41, of Robin Road in Corby, has been charged in connection with the incident.

He is charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, common assault annd use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with the intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence.

Michalak was bailed ahead of a court appearance on July 1.

A police spokesman said the dog did not appear to be hurt.