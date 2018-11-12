Corby man charged with attempted murder over Esso garage attack appears in court

A Corby man has appeared in court charged with attempting to kill a man at the town's Esso petrol station.

Peter Campbell, 30, from the Corby area, was charged with attempted murder following a vicious attack on a man at the garage in Oakley Road, Corby, on November 5.

He was arrested on November 10 after police released a CCTV image of Campbell.

A man was left with a serious stab wound and life-changing injuries after the incident at about 7pm on November 5. He is reportedly in a stable condition.

Campbell was remanded into custody and will appear in Leicester Crown Court on December 10. He is also charged with possession of a bladed article.