Corby man caught with knives in town centre

A man caught with knives in Corby's town centre has been jailed for a year.

Steven Doyle, 45, was found with two knives in Westcott Way on Valentine's Day and arrested.

Doyle, of Culross Walk, was on bail for that offence when he was then caught with a "large and intimidating" blade in Corporation Street on May 25.

He denied the offences but was found guilty by magistrates and he appeared via video link at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Monday) for sentencing.

The court heard the electrician had numerous previous convictions for offences involving a knife and that he was in an "unstable mental state" when he offended in February.

But recorder Bernard Thorogood said he had to impose the minimum sentence because of his past.

He said: "The trouble with people carrying knives is that they can cause very great injury or death, even if the person in possession of them does not really want that to happen."

Doyle - who didn't brandish the knives or show any sign of aggression - has been on remand since August and the court heard he was in a "much better place" and had been rehabilitated well whilst in prison.

The court also heard he was "extremely regretful" about the incidents.

Doyle was jailed for six months for the February offences and a further six months for the May offence.

A two-month jail term for failing to appear at court will run concurrently making the total prison sentence 12 months.

Doyle will spend half of it in custody and the remainder on licence.

Mr Thorogood said: "I know that you are using your time constructively in prison.

"Your plan should be to continue to do that and then take advantage of the help on offer when you are released.

"It's never too late to start again."