Corby man admits Kettering sex assault

A Corby man has been given a community order after admitting sexually assaulting a woman in Kettering.

Charlie Farrell, 28, was arrested after an incident in Brambleside at about 3.15pm on Good Friday (April 19).

A police appeal the following day saw him caught and charged with intentionally touching a woman sexually without her consent.

Farrell, of Argyll Street, pleaded guilty to the offence at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrates sentenced him to a community order with treatment for alcohol dependency.

He was also ordered to pay £75 in compensation, £85 in costs and an £85 victim surcharge.