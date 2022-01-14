Corby man accused of child sex crimes goes on the run

Michael Bell

A court has issued a warrant for the arrest of a Corby man failed to turn up at court to face a string of child sex charges.

Michael Andrew Bell,50, of Oakley Road, Corby, was due to appear before magistrates in Northampton on Monday (January 10).

He is facing four charges of sexual assaults against a young girl under the age of 13 alleged to have taken place during the past six years.