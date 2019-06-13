Corby Lincoln Way convenience store burglar sentenced

A man arrested after a raid on a house on Corby’s Kingswood estate has been sentenced.

William Ian Hynds, 23, was taken into custody after police executed a county lines drugs warrant at a house in Culross Walk last week.

He had failed to appear in court on a previous charge of burgling a Spar shop in Lincoln Way, Corby, on October 23 last year.

During that burglary, Hynds stole cigarettes, cash, scratch cards and alcohol.

He had been due to appear before magistrates to face a charge of burglary in April but didn’t turn up at court.

After being taken into custody last week he appeared before magistrates in Northampton on Thursday, June 6, and was sentenced to six months mental health and drug addiction treatment and ordered to complete 15 days of a rehabilitation activity. He was told to pay £75 compensation, an £86 victim surcharge and court costs of £100.

No separate penalty was enforced for the charge of failing to surrender.