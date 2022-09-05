Corby killer Sean Doherty still on the run - day six of police search
Sean Doherty killed Tom Gravestock in 2018
Police officers are still searching for a wanted Corby man who has been on the run for more than six days.
Sean Daniel Doherty kicked a man to death in 2018 and is wanted on recall to prison after he breached the terms of his release after serving a sentence for manslaughter.
Doherty admitted the manslaughter of dad-of-two Tom Gravestock just over three years ago and was sentenced to serve seven years and two months in jail – he served half his sentence.
On Wednesday, August 31, police issued an appeal for the public to help their search for him.
Five days on he is still at large and has been posting from a new Facebook account over the weekend.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information to help locate a 28-year-old man.
“Sean Daniel Doherty has links to the Corby area and is wanted on recall to prison.
“Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Doherty is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”