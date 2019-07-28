Corby jewellery thief behind bars

A Corby man who stole an expensive bracelet in Kettering has been jailed.

James Bedford, 34, admitted theft after stealing the bracelet - worth £1,295 - from Cash Converters in Kettering's Silver Street on April 26.

Cash Converters in Kettering.

A week later Bedford, of Bede Close, was caught with cocaine in Kettering.

He was arrested and bailed to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court but twice failed to surrender on both May 20 and June 11.

Earlier this month Bedford - who also goes by the name of Jamie Jones - was finally brought to justice in front of magistrates.

The repeat offender was jailed for eight weeks for theft with further consecutive sentences of three weeks and four weeks for skipping bail, making his total jail term 15 weeks.

A two-week sentence for possessing cocaine will run concurrently.

Bedford must also pay compensation of £115 to Cash Converters.