Cash and bank details were stolen from a house in Corby.

The burglary took place in North Cape Walk between 10pm last night (Thursday) and 7am this morning.

Burglars gained entry to a property through a ground floor window and searched inside before stealing the items.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."