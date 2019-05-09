Corby football clubhouse targeted by young arsonists

Suspected teen arsonists set fire to Kingswood Junior FC clubhouse in the early hours of this morning.

Volunteers at the club are counting the cost of the damage to the building in Abington Park after the fire was started on the roof at about 4.30am today (Thursday, May 9).

Damage following a fire at Kingswood Juniors FC in Corby NNL-190905-121742005

The perpetrators are also believed to be responsible for graffiti which has appeared on the side of the building saying ‘Satan Lives’, along with an upside-down cross.

Chairman Steve Legg, who has been involved with the club for 26 years, said that people living nearby had heard children’s voices in the early hours.

“They think they were young teenagers,” he said.

“It was between about 4.30am and 4.45am.

There is extensive water damage inside the clubhouse NNL-190905-121814005

“They’ve set fire to the roof and because we’ve had break-ins in the past, our doors were very secure so unfortunately the fire service had to break in to do their job.

“Changing rooms three and four are now out of bounds and they’ll have to be stripped out.

“We’ve had to turn off the electricity as it’s dangerous because of the water damage.”

Thankfully the football season is at an end for most of the club’s 300 juniors, who are aged between four and 18, with only a couple of games remaining.

Changing room three at Kingswood Juniors FC has suffered extensive damage NNL-190905-121844005

Those games will still go ahead but arrangements will have to be made for alternative changing facilities.

The building is owned by Corby Council and leased by the club, so the council has already begun some work to make sure the building is safe.

Steve said: “I’m a Spurs fan so was on such a high after last night then to be woken up at 6am with this news was a real blow.

“We’re a non-profit organisation and everyone gives their time for free. We’ve already had some incredibly generous offers of help on social media and we’re very grateful.

Grafitti has also been daubed on the clubhouse at Kingswood Juniors FC NNL-190905-121753005

“People in Corby are always great in situations like this.

“We’ll get through it.

“We’d like to thank the fire service worked hard to minimise the damage.”

A Shadows age group training session tomorrow (Friday) will not go ahead.

Anyone with information about this morning’s incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

Inside the damamged clubhouse NNL-190905-121834005