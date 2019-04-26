Corby fire station officially ruled IN as an option for new town police station

The Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police has confirmed that Corby Fire station is one of the locations being considered as a new base for cops in the town.

Last month the NT exclusively revealed that top officers had said that there would be a new police base in Corby amid rising crime rates and a mushrooming population.

The town’s police station in Elizabeth Street was controversially closed in December 2017.

Now Chief Constable Nick Adderley has said that force chiefs are looking closely at a number of sites across the town including the fire station in Phoenix Parkway.

In a tweet, he said this morning (Friday, April 25): “Work progressing to find a suitable base for Corby cops.

”The old police station isn’t financially viable and the fire station continues to be discussed as an option along with a few other sites.

”This forms part of a wider estates plan for Northants police and fire.”

Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate Beth Miller has launched a campaign to get a ‘proper police station’ for the town.