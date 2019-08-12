Corby criminal back behind bars

A serial offender from Corby has been jailed again.

Ross Laird, 40, appeared via video link at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Thursday (August 8) charged with theft, assault and a public order offence.

Ross Laird.

Laird, of Westminster Walk, was convicted and jailed for 16 weeks by magistrates.

He was also ordered to pay compensation of £79.98 to The Range after he stole two irons and a kettle from their warehouse.

The distinctive criminal had only been out of prison for a few months after being jailed for 26 weeks in January for theft, three assaults and a public order offence.