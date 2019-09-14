Corby crash was fatal, police confirm

A serious crash which closed a Corby road today (Saturday) was fatal, police have confirmed.
Dunedin Road was closed after the incident at about 10am, with the air ambulance landing nearby.
The collision was between a black Mondeo and blue Mercedes and this afternoon a police spokesman said it was fatal.
The spokesman said: "Police are especially interested in establishing the identity/drivers of two vehicles, a yellow long based van possibly ambulance type and a small red car who were at the location at the time of the collision.
"Please call Northants Police on 101 quoting ref 183 14/09/2019 or contact the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615."