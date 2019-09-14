Corby crash was fatal, police confirm

A serious crash which closed a Corby road today (Saturday) was fatal, police have confirmed.

Dunedin Road was closed after the incident at about 10am, with the air ambulance landing nearby.

Police are investigating

The collision was between a black Mondeo and blue Mercedes and this afternoon a police spokesman said it was fatal.

The spokesman said: "Police are especially interested in establishing the identity/drivers of two vehicles, a yellow long based van possibly ambulance type and a small red car who were at the location at the time of the collision.

"Please call Northants Police on 101 quoting ref 183 14/09/2019 or contact the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615."