Corby Council teams up with the police on anti-bullying campaign

Corby Council is joining forces with its neighbourhood policing team to support National Anti-Bullying Week.

The week, which takes place from November 12 to November 16, is nationally co-ordinated by the Anti Bullying Alliance and this year’s theme is ‘Choose Respect’.

Throughout the week, schools across the borough will be taking part in assemblies, workshop activities and a playground stencilling programme which will reinforce anti-bullying messages.

The campaign will aim to help children understand different types of bullying, how bullying is a behaviour choice and provide them with the tools to tackle the issue effectively.

The programme also supports the police-led Blue Butterfly scheme.

The Blue Butterfly scheme is a countywide police-led programme helping children understand the feelings they might have if they witness domestic violence and encourages children to share their feelings if they have been affected by bullying at home or school.

The campaign will also support Friendship Friday held tomorrow (Friday), a national initiative led by anti-bullying charity Kidscape.

The day focuses on celebrating the value of friendship and promoting positive relationships.

Corby Council’s lead member for neighbourhood services, Cllr Bob Eyles, said: “This is the second year the council has actively supported the campaign with our policing partners and it assists with delivery against our Community Safety Partnership priorities.

“We hope it will give schoolchildren the confidence to be able to deal with a bullying situation and get the help/support they need.

“This campaign also supports the work undertaken during National Hate Crime Awareness Week.

“Bullying and intimidation is viewed by partner agencies as a form of hate which could potentially develop into a serious criminal attack against an individual and threaten the safety of our communities.

“So it is important we start promoting the value of respect to children and their families from an early age.”

Inspector Scott Little for the Corby/Kettering Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I think this week is important to highlight the effect that bullying can have on children and how it also affects how they form future relationships. “This week is raising the profile of bullying both with the victims and also the bullies who are often very young themselves and don’t see the consequences of their action.

“These workshops that are completed in conjunction with partners help the children see different forms of bullying and how to report it.”