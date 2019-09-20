Corby chop shop worker jailed

A man from Corby has been jailed for more than a year for handling stolen car parts and failing to turn up to court.

Andrius Samajauskas, 32, of Kensington Walk, was first arrested at a 'chop shop' warehouse near Peterborough in King's Dyke, Cambridgeshire, on March 21 last year where he was stripping stolen cars for parts to sell on.

Police found car parts wrapped up ready for sale

Speaking after sentencing on Wednesday (September 18), Detective Constable Tom Adams from Cambridgeshire Police said: "This was an organised operation involving Samajauskas targeting high-value vehicles and stripping them of valuable parts."

Police discovered the chop shop when they tracked an Audi Q5 that had been stolen from Middlesex to the warehouse, where it was being dismantled under false plates.

They also found a black Mercedes GLC which had been stripped and parts were packaged ready to be sold.

There was also transmitter disruption equipment, which is used to try and block tracker signals.

A Mercedes GLC that had been stripped for parts

Samajauskas was found by police hiding behind the warehouse and arrested but he failed to attend Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday, August 23, 2018.

A warrant for his arrest was issued and he was arrested in Great Yarmouth by Norfolk police on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (September 18) and pleaded guilty to two counts of handling stolen goods and breaching bail conditions.

Samajauskas was jailed for 15 months.

DC Adams added: "It is believed one of the vehicles was stolen using keyless entry and I would urge owners of keyless vehicles to keep their key fobs in foil-lined pouches to stop the signal being interfered with.”

Keeping keys in a foil-lined pouch will stop signal boosters from connecting with the keys and unlocking the vehicle.

Owners of keyless vehicles can also check if their keyless entry fob can be turned off and should contact their car dealer to discuss digital features and see if there are any software updates they can take advantage of.