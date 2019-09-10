Corby bus driver injured several passengers

A Corby bus driver has appeared in court after a crash which left several of his passengers with minor injuries.

Shaun Colclough, 26, admitted driving without due care and attention at Northampton Magistrates' Court after the incident in Lamport on December 13.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Colclough, of Telfords Close, was driving a single-decker bus at about 11am on Harborough Road when he failed to see slowing traffic.

He then collided into the rear of the traffic, damaging vehicles and resulting in minor injuries to several passengers on the bus.

Magistrates fined him £350 and ordered him to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £35.

Colclough was also handed seven points on his licence.