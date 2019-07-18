Corby boy, 16, pleads guilty to stabbing

Two of the six people accused of stabbing a teenager in Northampton have admitted their roles in the attack while the rest will be put on trial.

A 17-year-old boy suffered multiple stab wounds in an attack by a group of men in Waingrove, Blackthorn, shortly after midnight on February 18.

Kyle Marcano, 23, of Northampton; Oshayne Spencer, 19, of Scott Road, Kettering; and Dalston Phillips, 19, of Wesleyan Road, Peterborough, are charged with wounding with intent.

A 14-year-old boy from Northampton, a 16-year-old boy from Wellingborough and a 16-year-old boy from Corby are also charged with wounding with intent, but cannot be named for legal reasons.

Spencer and the Corby boy pleaded guilty at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday).

Spencer was remanded in custody and the boy was given conditional bail.

The other defendants were bailed and are due to appear at the same court for their trial on January 6, 2020.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since made a full recovery.