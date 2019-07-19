Corby bouncer who recognised Old Village rapist praised by detectives

A member of door staff at The Village pub in Corby has been recognised by a police officer who investigated an horrific rape behind the pub.

The community of Corby was also praised for its response following the crime that shocked the town.

Obi Forgive as he sought out his victim in the early hours of New Years Day

Obi Forgive, 28, was today sent to jail for 11 years for violently raping a woman who was out celebrating the new year.

The court heard how he had prowled around the bars and pubs of Corby looking for his next victim.

Officers released an image of Forgive, which prompted a member of door staff to recognised him on a subsequent night-time visit to the village, during which it was said in court he was looking for his next victim.

Forgive was eventually arrested on January 12.

Speaking after the sentencing at Northampton Crown Court, Detective Inspector Tim Britton, of Kettering CID, said: “I welcome this sentence, which rightly reflects the serious and deeply worrying nature of Forgive’s predatory actions.

“The after-effects on the victim have been considerable and I commend her for her courage and dignity throughout the process of ensuring justice was done.

“I’d also like to thank the Corby community for their support during our investigation, in particular the information we received from a member of door staff who saw our witness appeal and acted on their concerns about Forgive’s behaviour, which helped ensure his arrest.

“I hope the outcome of this case affords some measure of justice and comfort to the victim, and it also reinforces the message that sexual violence is unacceptable and will not be tolerated by Northamptonshire Police.

“Everyone has the right to enjoy themselves on a night out without fear of someone taking advantage, and this sentencing shows those who commit sexual violence will be pursued to the full extent of the law.”

At the request of the victim, Northamptonshire Police did not release Forgive’s custody image.