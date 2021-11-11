A serving convicted rapist has been handed an additional five years in prison after pleading guilty to holding a fellow prisoner hostage in a Northamptonshire prison.

Matthew Gill, currently of Rye Hill Prison, admitted to magistrates in December 2020 that he and another man used improvised knives to threaten their hostage with being cut if he did not comply, Northampton Crown Court heard on Thursday (November 11).

The pair planned to use the hostage to force the Rye Hill Prison to move them as 28-year-old Gill had submitted a request to be moved, but having not heard back assumed he was denied.

Northampton Crown Court.

Gill, who was already in for, among other things, the rape and twice attempted rape of a girl in 2015, managed to avoid a harsher sentence on this occasion due to an early guilty plea.

While his accomplice had already received a minimum term of 12 and two years for false imprisonment and possessing a bladed weapon respectively, Gill received far less for the same charges, amounting to just more than five years.

His Honour, Judge Mayo, said: "This should be a teachable moment for any defending barrister in the East Midlands as to the value of an early guilty plea, by submitting it to magistrates and not letting it wait until the Crown Court."

The court heard that Gill lured the victim into a cell with the promise of a 'deal' on e-cigarette cartridges, which the victim had previously bought from him. Gill said he would charge the man £2 for the service and the victim agreed.

It was then that Gill's accomplice entered the cell and the two revealed their knives, which were housed in pen lids. They told the man to 'do as he was told', the court was told, and, if he did so, he would not be harmed.

The court heard how the vision port for the cell was obscured with an object, which was then removed after the hostage was restrained. Guards were called and the stand off began.

Prison guards did attempt to gain entry to the cell, but were forced to stop when the men reiterated their threats to harm their hostage.

The ordeal eventually ended three hours after it began. In that time, both Gill and his accomplice were seen to repeatedly punch the hostage in the head with hard, closed fists, although these left no visible injuries.

The victim's testimony was read aloud in court, saying that he now lives in fear every day and gets 'jumpy' when alone or when his cellmate moves in bed at night.

He said: "I possibly have PTSD and a vivid memory of the event that will stay with me for the rest of my life."

His Honour added: "My conclusion, having read the security report and your previous criminal activities, which were premeditated and planned, means I have to conclude that you pose a threat.

"It is my conclusion that you are dangerous."