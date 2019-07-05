Convicted rapist on the run after fleeing open prison has connections to Northamptonshire

A convicted rapist with connections to Northamptonshire is still being hunted by police two days after absconding from an open prison.

Lincolnshire Police have issued a fresh appeal to find 39-year-old Stephen Tierney who absconded from North Sea Camp open prison on Wednesday.

Stephen Tierney

Tierney is around 5’7, small build, brown / ginger hair. Tierney has connections to Northamptonshire, Leicestershire and London.

The public are being warned not to approach Tierney, who was last seen in Boston Market Place on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said: "Tierney has been assessed as posing a medium risk of violence towards the public who are advised not to approach him.

"He is serving a sentence for a previous rape offence.

"Any sightings or information please contact 101 quoting incident number 316 of 3 July. If an emergency, call 999."