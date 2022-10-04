Convicted Kettering paedophile caught speaking to schoolchildren

A convicted Kettering paedophile is facing a possible return to prison after he was caught speaking to children who were in school uniform.

Thomas Hunter, of Lindsay Street, was jailed in 2009 for a string of offences including sexual activity with a child and possessing indecent images of children.

As part of his conviction he was subjected to a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO), placing restrictions on his contact with children.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

But on September 23 this year he breached it five times in just under 30 minutes while sat on a bench.

He was seen speaking to boys and girls – including some who were on their own – who were in their school uniforms.

The 66-year-old was arrested and brought before magistrates where he pleaded guilty to five charges of breaching a SHPO, an offence punishable by up to five years in prison.