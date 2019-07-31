Child arrested after weapons and drugs found in Rushden house

Officers searching a ‘cuckooed’ home in Rushden found a kitchen knife stuffed down the side of a sofa as well as drugs portioned-up, ready for sale.

A boy aged 15 and a 19-year-old man have been arrested following the search by the Northants Police Kettering Proactive Team of a house in Grangeway on Monday evening at 6.30pm.

34 wraps of drugs were discovered

They found 34 wraps of drugs - 14 of what they believe to be heroin and 20 wraps of crack cocaine.

They also discovered a knuckle duster and three phones.

Officers are investigating whether the suspects are involved in a county line from over the border in Bedfordshire.

The detainees have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Cuckooing has become an increasing issue in Northants during the past three years. Drug dealers seek out vulnerable people and set up drug dealing operations in their homes, using them as a base to which they have no official link and can quickly escape from should they need to.