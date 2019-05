A CCTV image of a man has been released by police officers as they think he may be able to assist with their enquiries regarding a theft in Wellingborough Road, Northampton.

The incident happened on Tuesday, April 2, between 12.30pm and 1pm, when a man stole a mobile phone from a shop in the area.

Do you recognise this man?

The man in the image, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.