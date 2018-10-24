CCTV released after thousands of pounds of electronic equipment was stolen from a Northampton business

Cameras and recording equipment were among the thousands of pounds of electronic equipment taken from a business in town.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary at a business in Kingswell Street, Northampton.

Do you know this man?

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The offender/s broke into the premises and stole several thousand pounds worth of electronic equipment, including cameras and recording equipment.

"Officers believe the man pictured may have information that would assist the inquiry into the alleged incident and are urging him, or anyone who recognises him, to contact police."

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.