CCTV released after terrifying Corby armed robbery

Officers investigating an armed robbery at a Corby shop have released CCTV images from the incident.

McColl’s in Greenhill Rise was robbed at knifepoint at about 10.40pm on Sunday (May 26).

CCTV of the suspect.

It was robbed again the following evening by a man with a similar description and yesterday (Tuesday) police said they were linking the two incidents.

Now they have released CCTV stills from the first terrifying raid.

The man threatened staff with an 8in knife before stealing cash from the till.

A police spokesman said: “The suspect is described as about 6ft, with brown eyes.

CCTV of the suspect.

“He wore a dark blue balaclava, dark hooded top, grey jogging bottoms, gloves and grey trainers.”

Anyone with information about the identity of the man pictured, or about the robbery, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.