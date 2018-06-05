CCTV pictures show man wanted in connection with burglary and fraud

Do you recognise this man? Police officers have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary and fraud in Weedon Road, Northampton.

The incident happened on Monday, 19 February, between 7.50am and 11.30am, when a property in the area was burgled, Northamptonshire Police have today said.

Some bank cards were stolen and later used in a nearby shop.

The man in the images or anyone who knows him is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.