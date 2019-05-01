CCTV pictures of men released after handbag theft in Northampton

Police officers have released a CCTV image of two men they wish to speak to following a handbag theft in Abington.

The incident happened on Tuesday, April 30, between 3.10pm and 3.40pm in Ardington Road, when a woman walking along the road was approached from behind by a small group of unknown offenders who stole her handbag.

The offenders then made off towards the St Andrew’s and Billing Road area.

The men in the image may be able to assist the investigation so they or anyone who recognises them should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.