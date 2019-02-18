CCTV issued after couple are involved in an altercation with gang of children in Northampton

Police officers are looking to speak to two people after a boy was allegedly assaulted in the town centre.

A man and women are reported to have approached a group of children near to the Black Prince pub in Abington Square and, following a verbal altercation, the man is alleged to have assaulted one of the boys in the group.

Do you know this couple?

The assault happened between 2.30pm and 3.20pm on Tuesday, January 1.

Officers would like to speak to the two people pictured as they may have information that will help their inquiries.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.