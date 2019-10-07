CCTV images of men wanted over Northampton O2 shop robbery released by police

Officers investigating a robbery at the O2 store in Abington Street, Northampton, have released CCTV images of a number of men they would like to speak to.
1. #Mon Oct 07 16:49:24 BST 2019''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=0''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Do you know these men?''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=.''[IPTC]Headline=Do you know these men?
0
2. #Mon Oct 07 16:49:26 BST 2019''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpimedia''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Break in at O2''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=.''[IPTC]Headline=Break in at O2
jpimedia
3. #Mon Oct 07 16:49:28 BST 2019''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpimedia''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Dozens of people witnessed the robbery''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=.''[IPTC]Headline=Dozens of people witnessed the robbery
jpimedia
4. #Mon Oct 07 16:49:29 BST 2019''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpimedia''[IPTC]Object\ Name=A display case of phones was taken''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=.''[IPTC]Headline=A display case of phones was taken
jpimedia
View more