CCTV image shows man who police want to speak to over Rushden assault
Officers believe he may have vital information that could help their investigation
An image of a man police officers would like to speak to about an assault investigation has been released.
Police looking into the incident in Irchester Road, Rushden, believe the man pictured could have information that could help their investigation.
The assault is said to have happened at about 8.50pm on Wednesday (March 22).
Anyone who recognises him should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 23000175971.