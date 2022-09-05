CCTV clue to car theft from Northamptonshire garage forecourt
Two men were caught on CCTV
CCTV pictures of two men who may be connected to the theft of car from a Northamptonshire garage forecourt have been released.
The incident happened at Thrapston Garage on Saturday, August 6, between 2pm and 2.30pm, when a silver Ford Fiesta was stolen.
Police released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to after a car was stolen from Bridge Street.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The men in the images could assist police with their enquiries into the incident so they, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”