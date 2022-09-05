CCTV clue to car theft from Northamptonshire garage forecourt

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV pictures of two men who may be connected to the theft of car from a Northamptonshire garage forecourt have been released.

The incident happened at Thrapston Garage on Saturday, August 6, between 2pm and 2.30pm, when a silver Ford Fiesta was stolen.

Police released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to after a car was stolen from Bridge Street.

The two men are being sought by police

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The men in the images could assist police with their enquiries into the incident so they, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”