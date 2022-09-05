News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

CCTV clue to car theft from Northamptonshire garage forecourt

Two men were caught on CCTV

By Alison Bagley
Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:28 pm
Updated Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:29 pm

CCTV pictures of two men who may be connected to the theft of car from a Northamptonshire garage forecourt have been released.

The incident happened at Thrapston Garage on Saturday, August 6, between 2pm and 2.30pm, when a silver Ford Fiesta was stolen.

Police released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to after a car was stolen from Bridge Street.

The two men are being sought by police

Most Popular

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The men in the images could assist police with their enquiries into the incident so they, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

The two men may be able to help police