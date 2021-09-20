CCTV appeal: Two women seen having an 'altercation' in Northampton town centre

Two women were witnessed having a heated 'altercation' in Northampton town centre earlier this month.

The incident of affray took place between 7pm and 7.45pm on Tuesday, September 7 when two women were seen having the altercation in Abington Street.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a woman, who may have information about the row.

Police would like to speak with this woman in connection with the altercation in Northampton town centre.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers would like to speak to the woman pictured and anyone who recognises her is asked to get in touch."

A second woman, aged 20, from Northampton, was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released under investigation pending further inquiries.