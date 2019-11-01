CCTV appeal after Wellingborough burglary

A car and bank cards were stolen during a burglary in Wellingborough.

Police have today (November 1) released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident, which happened on October 4.

At some point between 5am and 5.20am a black Nissan Qashqai and the bank cards were stolen from a property in Hatton Street.

The bank cards were later used at the town's Tesco Superstore in Victoria Park.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are keen to locate the male pictured, who may be able to assist the investigation and are urging him to make contact.

"Anyone with any information relating to his identity should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."