CCTV appeal after £1,200 worth of alcohol stolen from Rushden's Waitrose store

Police have issued a CCTV image as they investigate a theft from Waitrose in Crown Way, Rushden.

Between 7pm and 7.10pm on Saturday, January 20, a woman entered Waitrose and filled a trolley with about £1,200 of alcohol before leaving the store without payment.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers believe the woman in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for her or anyone who may recognise her to get in touch.”

Police believe the woman pictured may be able to help with their investigation (Picture credit: Northants Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.