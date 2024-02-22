CCTV appeal after £1,200 worth of alcohol stolen from Rushden's Waitrose store
Police have issued a CCTV image as they investigate a theft from Waitrose in Crown Way, Rushden.
Between 7pm and 7.10pm on Saturday, January 20, a woman entered Waitrose and filled a trolley with about £1,200 of alcohol before leaving the store without payment.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers believe the woman in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for her or anyone who may recognise her to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 24000048705 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.