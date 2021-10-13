CCTV appeal after Kettering shopper steals woman's purse

Police want to speak to this man.

A woman dropped her purse in Kettering's Farmfoods store - only for another shopper to pick it up and steal it.

Today (October 13) police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after the incident last month.

Between 9.15am and 9.25am on September 16 a woman was shopping in the Northall Street frozen food shop.

She dropped her purse without realising and it was stolen by another shopper.

A police spokesman said: "Officers believe the man pictured may have information about the theft and are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.