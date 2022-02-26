CCTV appeal after early hours Northampton attack on woman

Police have launched an appeal to identify a person caught on CCTV after a woman was attacked in the early hours of this morning (Saturday) in Northampton.

The victim was walking in Lutterworth Road, Abington, at about 1.50am when she was approached by a man who assaulted her.

She sustained minor injuries that did not require hospital treatment.

Police want to speak to this person.

The offender was scared off by local residents and fled the scene towards Wellingborough Road.

A police spokesman said: "Detectives investigating the incident would like to speak to the person pictured, as it’s believed they may be able to help with their enquiries.