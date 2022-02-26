CCTV appeal after early hours Northampton attack on woman
Call police if you recognise this person
Police have launched an appeal to identify a person caught on CCTV after a woman was attacked in the early hours of this morning (Saturday) in Northampton.
The victim was walking in Lutterworth Road, Abington, at about 1.50am when she was approached by a man who assaulted her.
She sustained minor injuries that did not require hospital treatment.
The offender was scared off by local residents and fled the scene towards Wellingborough Road.
A police spokesman said: "Detectives investigating the incident would like to speak to the person pictured, as it’s believed they may be able to help with their enquiries.
"Witnesses to the assault, the person pictured, or anyone who may recognise them, is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."