CCTV appeal after arsonists set fire to mobility scooter near Wellingborough homes
Officers are treating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life
Police have released an image of two men they believe may have information about an arson attack on Wellingborough’s Queensway estate.
Extensive damage was caused to two residential properties after a mobility scooter was deliberately set on fire in Kiln Way between 7am and 7.30am on Tuesday, May 10.
A force spokesman said: “The offender/s set fire to a carpet covering the scooter, which had been left in the alleyway between the two houses and underneath a bedroom where the occupants were asleep.
Most Popular
-
1
Mum and son who died when car crashed into pond near county border named by police
-
2
Parents 'devastated' as Corby nursery gives pupils a month's closure notice
-
3
Police want to speak to this man about Wellingborough assault as 'matter of urgency'
-
4
Footage released after tyres damaged in Kettering street
-
5
Who's been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Warmington and Wellingborough
"Fortunately, there were no injuries as the occupants from both properties were evacuated to safety.
"Officers investigating the incident believe the pair in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for them, or anyone who may recognise them, to get in touch.”
Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 22000266342.