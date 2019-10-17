Caution for Wellingborough man caught with knife

A man found with a knife in Wellingborough will not be taken to court after being given an adult caution.

The 19-year-old was stopped by officers in Queensway at about 3pm on Sunday (October 13).

He told police he had cannabis on him and was searched.

Police then found not only the cannabis but a small knife.

He was arrested and issued with a caution, a punishment for offenders of ‘minor crime’ that does not result in a criminal conviction.

PCSO Craig Blacha said: “The Neighbourhood Policing Team conduct regular patrols of Wellingborough and will disrupt drugs offences and deal with offenders robustly.

“Op Viper is the force’s crackdown on serious organised crime and drugs and drug dealing, including knives, have no place on the streets of Northamptonshire.”