Cash, tablets and laptops stolen from Northampton nursery

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at a nursery in Winchester Road, Northampton.

The incident happened between 6pm on Thursday, April 25, and 7.40am on Friday, April 26, when the unknown offender/s forced entry into the nursery via the back door and stole a safe containing cash, LENOVO tablets and laptops.

Did you see anything suspicious in Winchester Road

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Incident number: 19000211164