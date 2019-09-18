Cash stolen from Cranford church

A church in the village of Cranford was broken into earlier this week by burglars who smashed a side window and stole cash.

Police say the incident at St. John the Baptist Church happened between 6pm on Sunday, September 14 and 9.15am the following morning.

The offenders stole an unknown amount of cash from a small safe at the front of the church.

Police are appealing for any information and are urging the public to get in touch on 101 if they witnessed anyone or any vehicles in the area looking suspicious.