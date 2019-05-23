Cash card stolen in Kettering supermarket used in Wellingborough betting shop

This is the face of a man police would like to speak to in connection with the theft of two bank cards.

At around 3.45pm on Wednesday, May 8, a woman who had been shopping in Morrisons, off Lower Street, Kettering, was approached in the car park by a woman who asked for directions to the A14.

After using the woman’s map to help her, the shopper drove off but later realised two debit cards were missing from her purse. One of the cards was later used at a betting shop in Wellingborough.

Officers have released an image of a man they believe may have information about the use of the stolen card.

The man, or anyone with information about his identity, or the theft of the bank cards, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared by calling Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111. The incident number is 19000236619.