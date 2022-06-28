Cash and jewellery stolen in Kettering burglary

Jewellery and cash have been stolen in a Kettering burglary after rear patio doors were smashed to gain access to a house in Stamford Road close to Weekley near Kettering.

The home was ransacked between 8.30am and 3.20pm on Monday, June 27 when the items of jewellery of sentimental value, and money were stolen.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses in ‘Stamford Road in the Weekley area of Kettering’ to help.

File picture -Northants Police

A police spokesman said: ”Officers investigating this burglary would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times, or who may have captured a vehicle or anyone acting suspiciously on CCTV or dash-cam footage.”