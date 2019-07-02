Case against Desborough school bus crash driver dropped

A bus driver involved in a crash that left 27 schoolchildren injured will not face any action.

Angela Low, 59, was originally charged with driving without due care and attention after a collision between two double-decker buses carrying pupils from Montsaye Academy in Rothwell.

Emergency services at the scene last year. Picture by Andrew Carpenter.

Low, of Upper Steeping in Desborough, pleaded not guilty and was due to face a two-day trial next month.

But the Crown Prosecution Service has now discontinued the case.

The incident took place on the B576 between Rothwell and Desborough at about 3.30pm on July 10 last year.

A total of 27 pupils on their way home from the Greening Road school suffered minor injuries, as well one of the bus drivers.

Eight pupils were taken to hospital by paramedics with four taken to hospital by their parents.