Cards used fraudulently after theft at Northampton shopping centre

A CCTV image has been released of two men police want to speak to after a wallet was stolen in the Grosvenor Centre.

The incident happened in Primark between 3pm and 4pm on Sunday, May 5, when a man had his wallet stolen, Northamptonshire Police today said.

Do you recognise these men?

The cards inside the wallet were then subsequently used fraudulently.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone who recognises the men in the images, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.