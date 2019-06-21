Car drifters warned that Corby is a no-go area tomorrow

An unauthorised car drifting event will be targeted by police in Corby this weekend.

Drivers planning to attend the event tomorrow (Saturday, June 22) are being advised the police use of dispersal powers will mean it’s not worth the journey.

Northamptonshire Police have been made aware of a possible event planned on public roads in the Corby area.

If an unauthorised gathering does take place anywhere, officers will use dispersal powers under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 to move people on and prevent the event going ahead.

Police can also use section 50 of the Police Reform Act 2002 to compel anyone acting in an anti-social manner to provide their name and address.

Sergeant Robert Offord, of the Kettering and Corby Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Unauthorised events on public roads aren’t just illegal, they are unsafe and put participants and spectators at significant risk of collisions and injury.

“We’ve also found events like this leave behind shredded tyres and spilled oil, endangering other road users, as well as causing anti-social behaviour issues for the local community.

“Northamptonshire Police won’t tolerate this type of dangerous driving and anti-social behaviour. If an event does take shape here, our Safer Roads Team and the Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team will be taking firm action to move on anyone attending, and anyone caught driving unlawfully will be prosecuted.”

Anyone with information about any event of this nature is encouraged to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.