Car careers into Kettering house

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called out in Kettering this morning (Wednesday) after a car hit a house.

Emergency services attended the scene in Upper Street - on the corner of Lower Street and Northall Street - at about 8.50am.

A police spokesman said it was not known how the crash happened but that nobody was hurt.

The spokesman said: “Fire attended to see if the vehicle needed to be made safe but were not required.

“Nobody was trapped or injured although the ambulance was called.

“It was left in the hands of structural engineers.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact police on 101.