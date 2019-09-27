Cannabis factory discovered in Wellingborough

A cannabis factory full of plants up to 7ft tall was discovered in Wellingborough this morning (Friday).

Acting on community intelligence police raided a house in Mill Road, near Gordon Road, at about 9.45am and arrested two men inside on suspicion of cultivating a class B drug.

And when they searched the end of terrace property they found between 90 and 100 cannabis plants - many of which were just days or weeks away from being harvested and sold on - across two floors.

Two rooms upstairs were full of plants almost reaching the ceiling with a sophisticated hydroponics set-up.

The electricity is believed to have been bypassed with the biggest room, in the basement, almost replicating a jungle. Plants there, between 6ft and 7ft tall, had grown so much they had bent where they had reached the ceiling.

Over the course of a year the plants could have grown drugs with a street value of more than £100,000.

Some of the plants were about 7ft high.

One officer said it was one of the biggest factories he had seen in the town.

Smaller cannabis plants had already been planted in pots ready to take the space of those about to be harvested.

Officers from the Wellingborough Town Neighbourhood Policing Team and special constables are expected to be at the scene all day clearing the cannabis factory.

Police are at the scene.